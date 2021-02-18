GRM Overseas Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 213.47 crore, up 93.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.47 crore in December 2020 up 93.82% from Rs. 110.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2020 up 24.5% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2020 up 48.66% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2019.

GRM Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 16.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.89 in December 2019.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 789.45 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 105.56% returns over the last 6 months and 404.44% over the last 12 months.