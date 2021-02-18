MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GRM Overseas Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 213.47 crore, up 93.82% Y-o-Y

February 18, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 213.47 crore in December 2020 up 93.82% from Rs. 110.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2020 up 24.5% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2020 up 48.66% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2019.

GRM Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 16.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.89 in December 2019.

Close

GRM Overseas shares closed at 789.45 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 105.56% returns over the last 6 months and 404.44% over the last 12 months.

GRM Overseas
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations213.47169.64110.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations213.47169.64110.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials214.1896.2850.12
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.7213.7735.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.371.411.14
Depreciation0.660.730.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.0736.0515.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9121.417.27
Other Income0.590.310.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5021.717.52
Interest2.752.541.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.7519.176.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.7519.176.05
Tax2.834.381.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.9214.794.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.9214.794.76
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.9214.794.76
Equity Share Capital3.693.693.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.0540.0912.89
Diluted EPS16.0540.0912.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.0540.0912.89
Diluted EPS16.0540.0912.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #GRM Overseas #Results
first published: Feb 18, 2021 07:00 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.