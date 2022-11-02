Grindwell Norto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.33 crore, up 13.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.33 crore in September 2022 up 13.65% from Rs. 512.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.75 crore in September 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 73.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.82 crore in September 2022 up 15.96% from Rs. 111.95 crore in September 2021.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.62 in September 2021.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 2,140.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.85% returns over the last 6 months and 27.81% over the last 12 months.