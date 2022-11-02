English
    Grindwell Norto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.33 crore, up 13.65% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 582.33 crore in September 2022 up 13.65% from Rs. 512.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.75 crore in September 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 73.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.82 crore in September 2022 up 15.96% from Rs. 111.95 crore in September 2021.

    Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.62 in September 2021.

    Grindwell Norto shares closed at 2,140.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.85% returns over the last 6 months and 27.81% over the last 12 months.

    Grindwell Norton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations577.74615.97509.26
    Other Operating Income4.59--3.15
    Total Income From Operations582.33615.97512.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials213.92221.38189.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.3377.4060.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.30-11.81-10.19
    Power & Fuel----18.33
    Employees Cost65.5366.1061.38
    Depreciation14.0812.8312.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.99137.5091.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.78112.5789.11
    Other Income14.9610.8810.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.74123.4599.20
    Interest0.820.390.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.92123.0698.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax114.92123.0698.55
    Tax28.1731.5025.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.7591.5673.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.7591.5673.31
    Equity Share Capital55.3655.3655.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.848.276.62
    Diluted EPS7.848.276.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.848.276.62
    Diluted EPS7.848.276.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm