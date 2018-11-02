Grindwell Norto Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 407.83 crore, up 20% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 407.83 crore in September 2018 up 20% from Rs. 339.85 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.99 crore in September 2018 up 14.68% from Rs. 34.87 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.68 crore in September 2018 up 16.27% from Rs. 63.37 crore in September 2017.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.15 in September 2017.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 493.70 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -3.71% returns over the last 6 months and 0.12% over the last 12 months.