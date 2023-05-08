Grindwell Norto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 615.66 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 615.66 crore in March 2023 up 10.74% from Rs. 555.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.88 crore in March 2023 up 11.48% from Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.91 crore in March 2023 up 10.41% from Rs. 133.96 crore in March 2022.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.01 in March 2022.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,897.55 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.84% returns over the last 6 months and 11.63% over the last 12 months.