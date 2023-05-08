English
    Grindwell Norto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 615.66 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 615.66 crore in March 2023 up 10.74% from Rs. 555.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.88 crore in March 2023 up 11.48% from Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.91 crore in March 2023 up 10.41% from Rs. 133.96 crore in March 2022.

    Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.01 in March 2022.

    Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,897.55 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.84% returns over the last 6 months and 11.63% over the last 12 months.

    Grindwell Norton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations615.66550.76555.97
    Other Operating Income--4.01--
    Total Income From Operations615.66554.77555.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials183.86225.28166.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods68.2649.0977.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.04-23.15-7.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.5564.7167.61
    Depreciation13.6414.3112.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.49126.18129.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.8298.35109.75
    Other Income21.454.0311.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.27102.38121.28
    Interest1.533.922.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.7498.46119.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax132.7498.46119.28
    Tax33.8624.9630.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.8873.5088.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.8873.5088.70
    Equity Share Capital55.3655.3655.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.936.648.01
    Diluted EPS8.936.648.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.936.648.01
    Diluted EPS8.936.648.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am