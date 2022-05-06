 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grindwell Norto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.97 crore, up 9.55% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

Net Sales at Rs 555.97 crore in March 2022 up 9.55% from Rs. 507.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022 up 6.79% from Rs. 83.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.96 crore in March 2022 up 5.96% from Rs. 126.43 crore in March 2021.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.50 in March 2021.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,699.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Grindwell Norton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 555.97 499.66 505.35
Other Operating Income -- -- 2.16
Total Income From Operations 555.97 499.66 507.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.31 177.02 143.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 77.68 62.20 78.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.06 -9.67 -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- 18.45
Employees Cost 67.61 62.17 56.32
Depreciation 12.68 12.42 13.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 129.00 118.64 96.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.75 76.88 100.74
Other Income 11.53 17.21 12.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.28 94.09 113.18
Interest 2.00 0.80 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.28 93.29 112.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.28 93.29 112.14
Tax 30.58 23.14 29.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.70 70.15 83.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.70 70.15 83.06
Equity Share Capital 55.36 55.36 55.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.01 6.34 7.50
Diluted EPS 8.01 6.34 7.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.01 6.34 7.50
Diluted EPS 8.01 6.34 7.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 10:33 pm
