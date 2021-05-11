Grindwell Norto Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 507.51 crore, up 41.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.51 crore in March 2021 up 41.89% from Rs. 357.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.06 crore in March 2021 up 85.98% from Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.43 crore in March 2021 up 76.53% from Rs. 71.62 crore in March 2020.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2020.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,113.80 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.59% returns over the last 6 months and 124.53% over the last 12 months.