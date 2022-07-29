 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grindwell Norto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 615.97 crore, up 40.77% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

Net Sales at Rs 615.97 crore in June 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 437.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.56 crore in June 2022 up 39.06% from Rs. 65.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.28 crore in June 2022 up 33.09% from Rs. 102.40 crore in June 2021.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.95 in June 2021.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,736.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 36.09% over the last 12 months.

Grindwell Norton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 615.97 555.97 434.43
Other Operating Income -- -- 3.15
Total Income From Operations 615.97 555.97 437.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 221.38 166.31 178.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 77.40 77.68 58.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.81 -7.06 -45.13
Power & Fuel -- -- 18.06
Employees Cost 66.10 67.61 56.96
Depreciation 12.83 12.68 13.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 137.50 129.00 82.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.57 109.75 74.78
Other Income 10.88 11.53 14.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.45 121.28 89.01
Interest 0.39 2.00 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.06 119.28 88.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 123.06 119.28 88.50
Tax 31.50 30.58 22.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.56 88.70 65.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.56 88.70 65.84
Equity Share Capital 55.36 55.36 55.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.27 8.01 5.95
Diluted EPS 8.27 8.01 5.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.27 8.01 5.95
Diluted EPS 8.27 8.01 5.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

