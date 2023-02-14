 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grindwell Norto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.77 crore, up 11.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

Net Sales at Rs 554.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.03% from Rs. 499.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.50 crore in December 2022 up 4.78% from Rs. 70.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.69 crore in December 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 106.51 crore in December 2021.

Grindwell Norton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 550.76 577.74 499.66
Other Operating Income 4.01 4.59 --
Total Income From Operations 554.77 582.33 499.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 225.28 213.92 177.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.09 72.33 62.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.15 -14.30 -9.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.71 65.53 62.17
Depreciation 14.31 14.08 12.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.18 129.99 118.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.35 100.78 76.88
Other Income 4.03 14.96 17.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.38 115.74 94.09
Interest 3.92 0.82 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.46 114.92 93.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.46 114.92 93.29
Tax 24.96 28.17 23.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.50 86.75 70.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.50 86.75 70.15
Equity Share Capital 55.36 55.36 55.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.64 7.84 6.34
Diluted EPS 6.64 7.84 6.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.64 7.84 6.34
Diluted EPS 6.64 7.84 6.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
