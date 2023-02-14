Grindwell Norto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.77 crore, up 11.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.03% from Rs. 499.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.50 crore in December 2022 up 4.78% from Rs. 70.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.69 crore in December 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 106.51 crore in December 2021.