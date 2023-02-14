Grindwell Norto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.77 crore, up 11.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.03% from Rs. 499.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.50 crore in December 2022 up 4.78% from Rs. 70.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.69 crore in December 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 106.51 crore in December 2021.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.34 in December 2021.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,975.15 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.25% returns over the last 6 months and 18.73% over the last 12 months.