English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Grindwell Norto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.77 crore, up 11.03% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 554.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.03% from Rs. 499.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.50 crore in December 2022 up 4.78% from Rs. 70.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.69 crore in December 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 106.51 crore in December 2021.

    Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.34 in December 2021.

    Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,975.15 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.25% returns over the last 6 months and 18.73% over the last 12 months.

    Grindwell Norton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations550.76577.74499.66
    Other Operating Income4.014.59--
    Total Income From Operations554.77582.33499.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials225.28213.92177.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.0972.3362.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.15-14.30-9.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.7165.5362.17
    Depreciation14.3114.0812.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.18129.99118.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.35100.7876.88
    Other Income4.0314.9617.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.38115.7494.09
    Interest3.920.820.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.46114.9293.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax98.46114.9293.29
    Tax24.9628.1723.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.5086.7570.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.5086.7570.15
    Equity Share Capital55.3655.3655.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.647.846.34
    Diluted EPS6.647.846.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.647.846.34
    Diluted EPS6.647.846.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Grindwell Norto #Grindwell Norton #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:33 am