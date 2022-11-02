 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grindwell Norto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 634.66 crore, up 23.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

Net Sales at Rs 634.66 crore in September 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 512.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.06 crore in September 2022 up 25.08% from Rs. 72.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.44 crore in September 2022 up 23.67% from Rs. 111.13 crore in September 2021.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.50 in September 2021.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 2,140.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.85% returns over the last 6 months and 27.81% over the last 12 months.

Grindwell Norton
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 630.07 638.00 509.52
Other Operating Income 4.59 -- 3.15
Total Income From Operations 634.66 638.00 512.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 237.86 231.05 187.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.33 77.40 60.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.78 -13.67 -10.37
Power & Fuel -- -- 19.83
Employees Cost 72.08 69.10 62.09
Depreciation 15.57 13.71 13.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.71 145.22 92.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.89 115.19 87.74
Other Income 14.98 10.88 10.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.87 126.07 97.83
Interest 1.46 0.52 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 120.41 125.55 97.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 120.41 125.55 97.14
Tax 29.52 32.40 25.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.89 93.15 71.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.89 93.15 71.90
Minority Interest -0.26 -0.31 0.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.57 -0.41 -0.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 90.06 92.43 72.00
Equity Share Capital 55.36 55.36 55.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.13 8.35 6.50
Diluted EPS 8.13 8.35 6.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.13 8.35 6.50
Diluted EPS 8.13 8.35 6.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
