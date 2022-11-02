English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Grindwell Norto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 634.66 crore, up 23.8% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 634.66 crore in September 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 512.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.06 crore in September 2022 up 25.08% from Rs. 72.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.44 crore in September 2022 up 23.67% from Rs. 111.13 crore in September 2021.

    Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.50 in September 2021.

    Grindwell Norto shares closed at 2,140.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.85% returns over the last 6 months and 27.81% over the last 12 months.

    Grindwell Norton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations630.07638.00509.52
    Other Operating Income4.59--3.15
    Total Income From Operations634.66638.00512.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials237.86231.05187.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.3377.4060.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.78-13.67-10.37
    Power & Fuel----19.83
    Employees Cost72.0869.1062.09
    Depreciation15.5713.7113.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.71145.2292.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.89115.1987.74
    Other Income14.9810.8810.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.87126.0797.83
    Interest1.460.520.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.41125.5597.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax120.41125.5597.14
    Tax29.5232.4025.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.8993.1571.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.8993.1571.90
    Minority Interest-0.26-0.310.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.57-0.41-0.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates90.0692.4372.00
    Equity Share Capital55.3655.3655.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.138.356.50
    Diluted EPS8.138.356.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.138.356.50
    Diluted EPS8.138.356.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm