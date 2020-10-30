Grindwell Norto Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 439.04 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.04 crore in September 2020 up 11.91% from Rs. 392.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.29 crore in September 2020 up 23.44% from Rs. 52.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.17 crore in September 2020 up 34.16% from Rs. 75.41 crore in September 2019.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.70 in September 2019.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 550.55 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.47% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.