Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grindwell Norto Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 439.04 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

Net Sales at Rs 439.04 crore in September 2020 up 11.91% from Rs. 392.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.29 crore in September 2020 up 23.44% from Rs. 52.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.17 crore in September 2020 up 34.16% from Rs. 75.41 crore in September 2019.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.70 in September 2019.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 552.60 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.47% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations436.19230.80388.54
Other Operating Income2.851.623.76
Total Income From Operations439.04232.42392.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials134.6179.53145.88
Purchase of Traded Goods26.0725.1238.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.90-2.15-7.09
Power & Fuel18.069.9918.93
Employees Cost50.8645.5551.68
Depreciation13.9212.6814.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses75.9754.8478.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.656.8650.56
Other Income7.6025.9810.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.2532.8460.87
Interest0.710.800.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.5432.0459.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax86.5432.0459.92
Tax22.103.807.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.4428.2452.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.4428.2452.26
Minority Interest-0.160.11-0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.06-0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates64.2928.4152.08
Equity Share Capital55.3655.3655.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.812.574.70
Diluted EPS5.812.574.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.812.574.70
Diluted EPS5.812.574.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Grindwell Norto #Grindwell Norton #Results

