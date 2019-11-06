Grindwell Norto Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 392.30 crore, down 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.30 crore in September 2019 down 5.88% from Rs. 416.80 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.08 crore in September 2019 up 29.23% from Rs. 40.30 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.41 crore in September 2019 down 0.34% from Rs. 75.67 crore in September 2018.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.64 in September 2018.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 605.00 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.79% returns over the last 6 months and 23.31% over the last 12 months.