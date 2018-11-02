Grindwell Norto Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 416.80 crore, Up 21.03% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 414.84 378.81 342.61 Other Operating Income 1.96 2.31 1.77 Total Income From Operations 416.80 381.12 344.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 161.50 150.09 114.11 Purchase of Traded Goods 30.87 21.65 28.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.36 -12.74 6.15 Power & Fuel 20.79 20.32 18.48 Employees Cost 49.24 48.84 46.82 Depreciation 11.32 10.98 11.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 83.99 83.69 72.55 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.45 58.29 46.84 Other Income 4.90 8.79 7.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.35 67.08 54.59 Interest 0.23 0.25 0.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.12 66.83 54.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 64.12 66.83 54.19 Tax 23.46 23.21 18.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.66 43.62 35.99 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.66 43.62 35.99 Minority Interest -0.36 -0.34 -0.29 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.30 43.28 35.70 Equity Share Capital 55.36 55.36 55.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.64 3.91 3.22 Diluted EPS 3.64 3.91 3.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.64 3.91 3.22 Diluted EPS 3.64 3.91 3.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited