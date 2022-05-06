 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grindwell Norto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 558.87 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

Net Sales at Rs 558.87 crore in March 2022 up 9.84% from Rs. 508.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.72 crore in March 2022 up 11.4% from Rs. 80.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.20 crore in March 2022 up 7.78% from Rs. 125.44 crore in March 2021.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in March 2021.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,699.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Grindwell Norton
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 558.87 501.88 506.65
Other Operating Income -- -- 2.15
Total Income From Operations 558.87 501.88 508.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 163.75 175.28 140.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 77.68 62.20 78.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.89 -10.01 1.08
Power & Fuel -- -- 20.78
Employees Cost 68.25 62.73 56.95
Depreciation 13.20 13.00 13.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.44 121.95 97.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.44 76.73 99.16
Other Income 11.56 17.21 12.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.00 93.94 111.60
Interest 2.04 0.84 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.96 93.10 110.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.96 93.10 110.51
Tax 29.77 23.14 30.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.19 69.96 79.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.19 69.96 79.65
Minority Interest -0.44 0.05 1.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 -0.31 -0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 89.72 69.70 80.54
Equity Share Capital 55.36 55.36 55.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.10 6.30 7.27
Diluted EPS 8.10 6.30 7.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.10 6.30 7.27
Diluted EPS 8.10 6.30 7.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 10:42 pm
