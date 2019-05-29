Grindwell Norto Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 405.34 crore, up 5.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.34 crore in March 2019 up 5.69% from Rs. 383.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.41 crore in March 2019 down 4.33% from Rs. 44.33 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.33 crore in March 2019 down 0.79% from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2018.

Grindwell Norto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.84 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2018.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 602.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 19.93% over the last 12 months.