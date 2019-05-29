App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grindwell Norto Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 405.34 crore, up 5.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

Net Sales at Rs 405.34 crore in March 2019 up 5.69% from Rs. 383.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.41 crore in March 2019 down 4.33% from Rs. 44.33 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.33 crore in March 2019 down 0.79% from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2018.

Grindwell Norto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.84 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2018.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 602.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 19.93% over the last 12 months.

Grindwell Norton
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 401.61 387.62 381.23
Other Operating Income 3.73 7.18 2.28
Total Income From Operations 405.34 394.80 383.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.01 163.32 134.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.35 23.25 21.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.14 -8.27 16.57
Power & Fuel 20.95 19.72 17.13
Employees Cost 46.96 47.54 38.00
Depreciation 11.39 11.54 11.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.48 85.20 83.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.34 52.50 61.51
Other Income 10.60 11.07 6.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.94 63.57 67.82
Interest 0.67 0.35 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.27 63.22 67.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.27 63.22 67.56
Tax 23.45 21.60 23.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.82 41.62 44.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.82 41.62 44.33
Minority Interest -0.41 -0.37 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.41 41.25 44.33
Equity Share Capital 55.36 55.36 55.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 3.73 3.97
Diluted EPS 3.84 3.73 3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 3.73 3.97
Diluted EPS 3.84 3.73 3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 29, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Grindwell Norto #Grindwell Norton #Results

