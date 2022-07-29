English
    Grindwell Norto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.00 crore, up 45.22% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 638.00 crore in June 2022 up 45.22% from Rs. 439.34 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.43 crore in June 2022 up 43.9% from Rs. 64.23 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.78 crore in June 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 101.19 crore in June 2021.

    Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in June 2021.

    Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,736.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 36.09% over the last 12 months.

    Grindwell Norton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations638.00558.87435.94
    Other Operating Income----3.40
    Total Income From Operations638.00558.87439.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.05163.75176.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.4077.6858.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.67-6.89-44.10
    Power & Fuel----19.95
    Employees Cost69.1068.2557.62
    Depreciation13.7113.2013.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.22132.4484.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.19110.4472.99
    Other Income10.8811.5614.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.07122.0087.22
    Interest0.522.040.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax125.55119.9686.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax125.55119.9686.67
    Tax32.4029.7722.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.1590.1964.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.1590.1964.01
    Minority Interest-0.31-0.440.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.41-0.03-0.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates92.4389.7264.23
    Equity Share Capital55.3655.3655.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.358.105.80
    Diluted EPS8.358.105.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.358.105.80
    Diluted EPS8.358.105.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Grindwell Norto #Grindwell Norton #Results
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
