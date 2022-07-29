Grindwell Norto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.00 crore, up 45.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.00 crore in June 2022 up 45.22% from Rs. 439.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.43 crore in June 2022 up 43.9% from Rs. 64.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.78 crore in June 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 101.19 crore in June 2021.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in June 2021.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,736.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 36.09% over the last 12 months.