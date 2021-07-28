Grindwell Norto Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 439.34 crore, up 89.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.34 crore in June 2021 up 89.03% from Rs. 232.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.23 crore in June 2021 up 126.08% from Rs. 28.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.19 crore in June 2021 up 122.3% from Rs. 45.52 crore in June 2020.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2020.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,242.45 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.94% returns over the last 6 months and 156.47% over the last 12 months.