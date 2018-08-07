Grindwell Norto consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 381.12 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 378.81 381.23 335.90 Other Operating Income 2.31 2.28 1.76 Total Income From Operations 381.12 383.51 337.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 150.09 134.83 129.76 Purchase of Traded Goods 21.65 21.18 24.88 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.74 16.57 -10.97 Power & Fuel 20.32 17.13 17.42 Employees Cost 48.84 38.00 46.55 Depreciation 10.98 11.13 10.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 83.69 83.16 78.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.29 61.51 40.97 Other Income 8.79 6.31 6.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.08 67.82 47.00 Interest 0.25 0.26 0.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.83 67.56 46.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 66.83 67.56 46.52 Tax 23.21 23.23 16.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.62 44.33 30.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.62 44.33 30.32 Minority Interest -0.34 -- -0.29 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.28 44.33 30.03 Equity Share Capital 55.36 55.36 55.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.91 3.97 2.71 Diluted EPS 3.91 3.97 2.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.91 3.97 2.71 Diluted EPS 3.91 3.97 2.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited