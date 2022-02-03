Grindwell Norto Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 501.88 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.88 crore in December 2021 up 9.66% from Rs. 457.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.70 crore in December 2021 up 5.7% from Rs. 65.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.94 crore in December 2021 up 3.91% from Rs. 102.92 crore in December 2020.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.96 in December 2020.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 1,948.90 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.97% returns over the last 6 months and 149.57% over the last 12 months.