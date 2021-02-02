Grindwell Norto Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 457.66 crore, up 11.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.66 crore in December 2020 up 11.62% from Rs. 410.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.94 crore in December 2020 up 42.48% from Rs. 46.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.92 crore in December 2020 up 31.78% from Rs. 78.10 crore in December 2019.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.18 in December 2019.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 706.25 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.27% returns over the last 6 months and 17.83% over the last 12 months.