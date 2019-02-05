Grindwell Norto Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 394.80 crore, up 8.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.80 crore in December 2018 up 8.04% from Rs. 365.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.25 crore in December 2018 up 2.51% from Rs. 40.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.11 crore in December 2018 up 5.31% from Rs. 71.32 crore in December 2017.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.61 in December 2017.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 536.55 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.46% returns over the last 6 months and 7.29% over the last 12 months.