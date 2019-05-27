Greycells Edu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, down 13.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2019 down 13.75% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 down 20.55% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

Greycells Edu shares closed at 45.00 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)