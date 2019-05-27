Greycells Edu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, down 13.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greycells Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2019 down 13.75% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 down 20.55% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.
Greycells Edu shares closed at 45.00 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Greycells Education
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.77
|0.89
|0.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.77
|0.89
|0.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.26
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|0.68
|0.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.05
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.02
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.02
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|0.02
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.02
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.02
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.02
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.02
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.02
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.02
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited