Greycells Edu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 83.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 83.57% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 down 520.74% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 147.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Greycells Edu shares closed at 26.20 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)