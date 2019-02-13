Greycells Edu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 6.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in December 2018 up 6.68% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 up 108.74% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 121.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

Greycells Edu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2017.

Greycells Edu shares closed at 38.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)