Greycells Edu Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in March 2020 up 6.11% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 87.89% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 105.65% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019.

Greycells Edu shares closed at 34.30 on June 03, 2020 (BSE)