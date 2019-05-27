Greycells Edu Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 18.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greycells Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in March 2019 down 18.68% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2019 down 166.23% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019 down 264.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.
Greycells Edu shares closed at 45.00 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Greycells Education
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.62
|1.82
|2.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.62
|1.82
|2.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.62
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.21
|1.25
|1.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.06
|-0.60
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|0.01
|-0.48
|Interest
|0.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.31
|0.01
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.31
|0.01
|-0.48
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.31
|0.01
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.31
|0.01
|-0.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.00
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.31
|0.01
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|0.01
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|0.01
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|0.01
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|0.01
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited