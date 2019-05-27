Greycells Edu Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 18.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in March 2019 down 18.68% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2019 down 166.23% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019 down 264.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

Greycells Edu shares closed at 45.00 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)