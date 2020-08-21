Greycells Edu Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 15.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greycells Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in June 2020 down 15.05% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020 up 44.77% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019.
Greycells Edu shares closed at 28.90 on August 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.71% returns over the last 6 months and 90.13% over the last 12 months.
|Greycells Education
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.15
|1.72
|1.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.15
|1.72
|1.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.52
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.14
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.72
|1.15
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.09
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.07
|-0.25
|Interest
|0.06
|0.08
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.29
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.20
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.20
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.20
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.20
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am