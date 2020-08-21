Greycells Edu Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 15.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in June 2020 down 15.05% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020 up 44.77% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019.

Greycells Edu shares closed at 28.90 on August 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.71% returns over the last 6 months and 90.13% over the last 12 months.