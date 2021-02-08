Greycells Edu Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 57.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in December 2020 down 57.89% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 69.69% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 177.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Greycells Edu shares closed at 26.20 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)