Greycells Edu Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greycells Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2019 down 10.96% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019 down 2365.82% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019 up 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018.
Greycells Edu shares closed at 37.40 on February 11, 2020 (BSE)
|Greycells Education
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.62
|0.88
|1.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.62
|0.88
|1.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.57
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.13
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.06
|1.18
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-1.00
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.54
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.46
|0.01
|Interest
|0.13
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.49
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|-0.49
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.50
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.50
|0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.18
|-0.50
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.63
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.63
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.63
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.63
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:55 am