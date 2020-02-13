Greycells Edu Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2019 down 10.96% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019 down 2365.82% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019 up 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018.

Greycells Edu shares closed at 37.40 on February 11, 2020 (BSE)