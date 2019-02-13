Greycells Edu Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in December 2018 down 21.48% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 98% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 95.65% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.

Greycells Edu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2017.

Greycells Edu shares closed at 38.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)