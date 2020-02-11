App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Greenply October-December net profit up 2% at Rs 21.3cr

Net sales for the quarter under review was down a marginal one per cent on-year at Rs 344.9 crore, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Greenply Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of 21.3 crore for the December quarter, an increase of 2.3 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter under review was down a marginal one per cent on-year at Rs 344.9 crore, the company said in a statement.

Consolidated EBITDA was also lower by 0.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 39.9 crore in the October-December period.

Close

Greenply claimed to command a 26-per cent market share in the organised plywood market.

related news

"We continue to make progress in all our Tier 1, 2 and Tier 3 brands and are encouraged by the response to our lower priced brands," it said in the statement.

"The government making efforts and plans for stricter implementation of GST and e-way bill will help the organised industry," Greenply Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Mittal said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #Business #Greenply Industries Ltd #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.