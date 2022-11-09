 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenply Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.75 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 431.75 crore in September 2022 up 14.75% from Rs. 376.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.46 crore in September 2022 down 13.76% from Rs. 29.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.33 crore in September 2022 down 9.6% from Rs. 45.72 crore in September 2021.

Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 171.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and -28.78% over the last 12 months.

Greenply Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 431.75 394.60 376.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 431.75 394.60 376.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.99 138.77 126.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 152.90 120.53 95.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.64 -7.84 9.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.76 48.64 44.86
Depreciation 5.11 5.03 4.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.26 61.32 57.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.37 28.15 38.49
Other Income 2.85 2.56 2.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.22 30.71 41.07
Interest 1.58 1.28 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.65 29.44 39.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.65 29.44 39.65
Tax 9.19 7.58 10.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.46 21.86 29.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.46 21.86 29.52
Equity Share Capital 12.29 12.28 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 1.78 2.41
Diluted EPS 2.06 1.77 2.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 1.78 2.41
Diluted EPS 2.06 1.77 2.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:31 am
