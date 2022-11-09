English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Greenply Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.75 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 431.75 crore in September 2022 up 14.75% from Rs. 376.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.46 crore in September 2022 down 13.76% from Rs. 29.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.33 crore in September 2022 down 9.6% from Rs. 45.72 crore in September 2021.

    Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

    Close

    Greenply Ind shares closed at 171.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and -28.78% over the last 12 months.

    Greenply Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations431.75394.60376.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations431.75394.60376.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.99138.77126.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods152.90120.5395.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.64-7.849.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.7648.6444.86
    Depreciation5.115.034.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.2661.3257.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3728.1538.49
    Other Income2.852.562.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2230.7141.07
    Interest1.581.281.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.6529.4439.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.6529.4439.65
    Tax9.197.5810.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.4621.8629.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.4621.8629.52
    Equity Share Capital12.2912.2812.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.782.41
    Diluted EPS2.061.772.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.782.41
    Diluted EPS2.061.772.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Greenply Ind #Greenply Industries #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:31 am