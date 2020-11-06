Greenply Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 238.38 crore, down 31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.38 crore in September 2020 down 31% from Rs. 345.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.25 crore in September 2020 down 37.76% from Rs. 22.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.08 crore in September 2020 down 35.81% from Rs. 39.07 crore in September 2019.

Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2019.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 83.95 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.14% returns over the last 6 months and -48.69% over the last 12 months.