Greenply Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 359.36 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.36 crore in March 2021 up 20.9% from Rs. 297.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.83 crore in March 2021 up 217.02% from Rs. 24.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.49 crore in March 2021 up 78.74% from Rs. 26.01 crore in March 2020.

Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2020.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 210.05 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.80% returns over the last 6 months and 152.62% over the last 12 months.