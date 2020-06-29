Greenply Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 297.23 crore, down 42.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.23 crore in March 2020 down 42.41% from Rs. 516.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.63 crore in March 2020 down 191.23% from Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.01 crore in March 2020 down 61.44% from Rs. 67.45 crore in March 2019.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 88.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.98% returns over the last 6 months and -45.70% over the last 12 months.