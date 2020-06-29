Greenply Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 297.23 crore, down 42.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 297.23 crore in March 2020 down 42.41% from Rs. 516.17 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.63 crore in March 2020 down 191.23% from Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.01 crore in March 2020 down 61.44% from Rs. 67.45 crore in March 2019.
Greenply Ind shares closed at 88.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.98% returns over the last 6 months and -45.70% over the last 12 months.
|Greenply Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|297.23
|319.50
|516.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|297.23
|319.50
|516.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|120.07
|128.14
|199.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|68.99
|69.47
|64.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.69
|-0.97
|35.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.12
|35.73
|56.41
|Depreciation
|5.14
|5.23
|19.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.84
|52.99
|107.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.76
|28.91
|33.35
|Other Income
|3.11
|1.01
|14.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.87
|29.92
|47.46
|Interest
|4.37
|3.99
|14.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.51
|25.93
|33.46
|Exceptional Items
|-49.97
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.46
|25.93
|33.46
|Tax
|-8.83
|7.33
|6.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.63
|18.61
|27.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.63
|18.61
|27.00
|Equity Share Capital
|12.26
|12.26
|12.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|1.52
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|1.52
|2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|1.52
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|1.52
|2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:09 am