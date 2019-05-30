Greenply Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 516.17 crore, up 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 516.17 crore in March 2019 up 18.08% from Rs. 437.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2019 down 17.25% from Rs. 32.63 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.45 crore in March 2019 up 15.6% from Rs. 58.35 crore in March 2018.

Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.66 in March 2018.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 163.40 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.21% returns over the last 6 months and -38.97% over the last 12 months.