Greenply Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.60 crore, up 84.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.60 crore in June 2022 up 84.96% from Rs. 213.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2022 up 415.47% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2022 up 200.59% from Rs. 11.89 crore in June 2021.

Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2021.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 184.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.