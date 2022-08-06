 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenply Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.60 crore, up 84.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 394.60 crore in June 2022 up 84.96% from Rs. 213.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2022 up 415.47% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2022 up 200.59% from Rs. 11.89 crore in June 2021.

Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2021.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 184.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.

Greenply Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 394.60 414.28 213.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 394.60 414.28 213.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.77 134.17 101.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 120.53 121.72 46.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.84 1.38 -26.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.64 45.24 39.50
Depreciation 5.03 4.89 4.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.32 71.74 43.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.15 35.15 4.82
Other Income 2.56 4.33 2.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.71 39.48 7.50
Interest 1.28 1.35 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.44 38.13 5.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.44 38.13 5.82
Tax 7.58 9.61 1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.86 28.52 4.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.86 28.52 4.24
Equity Share Capital 12.28 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 2.33 0.35
Diluted EPS 1.77 2.32 0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 2.33 0.35
Diluted EPS 1.77 2.32 0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
