Greenply Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.59 crore, down 64.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.59 crore in June 2020 down 64.77% from Rs. 305.44 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2020 down 160.15% from Rs. 15.72 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2020 down 114.8% from Rs. 33.71 crore in June 2019.
Greenply Ind shares closed at 88.05 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.59% returns over the last 6 months and -37.86% over the last 12 months.
|Greenply Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.59
|297.23
|305.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.59
|297.23
|305.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.28
|120.07
|115.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.33
|68.99
|74.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.41
|-2.69
|-8.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.56
|33.12
|35.54
|Depreciation
|3.60
|5.14
|5.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.85
|54.84
|56.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.44
|17.76
|27.38
|Other Income
|0.85
|3.11
|1.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.59
|20.87
|28.41
|Interest
|4.06
|4.37
|4.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.66
|16.51
|24.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-49.97
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.66
|-33.46
|24.25
|Tax
|-3.20
|-8.83
|8.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.46
|-24.63
|15.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.46
|-24.63
|15.72
|Equity Share Capital
|12.26
|12.26
|12.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-2.01
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-2.01
|1.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-2.01
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-2.01
|1.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm