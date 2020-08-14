Greenply Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.59 crore, down 64.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.59 crore in June 2020 down 64.77% from Rs. 305.44 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2020 down 160.15% from Rs. 15.72 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2020 down 114.8% from Rs. 33.71 crore in June 2019.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 88.05 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.59% returns over the last 6 months and -37.86% over the last 12 months.