Greenply Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 373.02 crore, up 20.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 373.02 crore in December 2021 up 20.31% from Rs. 310.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.54 crore in December 2021 up 9.14% from Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.58 crore in December 2021 up 5.45% from Rs. 39.43 crore in December 2020.

Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2020.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 200.95 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.70% returns over the last 6 months and 18.73% over the last 12 months.