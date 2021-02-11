Greenply Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 310.06 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 10:46 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 310.06 crore in December 2020 down 2.95% from Rs. 319.50 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2020 up 30.68% from Rs. 18.61 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.43 crore in December 2020 up 12.18% from Rs. 35.15 crore in December 2019.
Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2019.
Greenply Ind shares closed at 133.45 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.06% returns over the last 6 months and -6.78% over the last 12 months.
|Greenply Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|310.06
|238.38
|319.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|310.06
|238.38
|319.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.75
|82.93
|128.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|67.29
|48.55
|69.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.96
|11.85
|-0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.93
|30.43
|35.73
|Depreciation
|4.22
|4.02
|5.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.93
|41.05
|52.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.97
|19.55
|28.91
|Other Income
|2.25
|1.51
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.21
|21.06
|29.92
|Interest
|2.22
|2.34
|3.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.99
|18.72
|25.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|32.99
|18.72
|25.93
|Tax
|8.68
|4.46
|7.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.31
|14.25
|18.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.31
|14.25
|18.61
|Equity Share Capital
|12.26
|12.26
|12.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.98
|1.16
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|1.98
|1.16
|1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.98
|1.16
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|1.98
|1.16
|1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited