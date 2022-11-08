 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenply Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 494.75 crore, up 14.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 494.75 crore in September 2022 up 14.41% from Rs. 432.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.59 crore in September 2022 down 26.06% from Rs. 31.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.31 crore in September 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 51.70 crore in September 2021.

Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2021.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 169.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -29.36% over the last 12 months.

Greenply Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 494.75 453.54 432.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 494.75 453.54 432.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 165.59 176.61 146.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 152.91 120.95 101.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.46 -19.54 12.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.68 56.14 50.58
Depreciation 8.88 7.63 6.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.14 79.28 71.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.01 32.47 43.25
Other Income 1.43 1.56 2.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.43 34.03 45.26
Interest 7.33 5.11 3.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.10 28.92 41.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.10 28.92 41.79
Tax 9.15 7.61 10.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.95 21.31 31.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.95 21.31 31.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.36 -0.57 0.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.59 20.73 31.91
Equity Share Capital 12.29 12.28 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 1.69 2.60
Diluted EPS 1.91 1.68 2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 1.69 2.60
Diluted EPS 1.91 1.68 2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm
