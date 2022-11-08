English
    Greenply Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 494.75 crore, up 14.41% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 494.75 crore in September 2022 up 14.41% from Rs. 432.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.59 crore in September 2022 down 26.06% from Rs. 31.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.31 crore in September 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 51.70 crore in September 2021.

    Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2021.

    Greenply Ind shares closed at 169.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -29.36% over the last 12 months.

    Greenply Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations494.75453.54432.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations494.75453.54432.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials165.59176.61146.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods152.91120.95101.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.46-19.5412.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.6856.1450.58
    Depreciation8.887.636.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.1479.2871.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.0132.4743.25
    Other Income1.431.562.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.4334.0345.26
    Interest7.335.113.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.1028.9241.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.1028.9241.79
    Tax9.157.6110.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.9521.3131.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.9521.3131.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.36-0.570.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.5920.7331.91
    Equity Share Capital12.2912.2812.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.921.692.60
    Diluted EPS1.911.682.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.921.692.60
    Diluted EPS1.911.682.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm