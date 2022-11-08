Greenply Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 494.75 crore, up 14.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 494.75 crore in September 2022 up 14.41% from Rs. 432.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.59 crore in September 2022 down 26.06% from Rs. 31.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.31 crore in September 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 51.70 crore in September 2021.

Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2021.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 169.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -29.36% over the last 12 months.