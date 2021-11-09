Greenply Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 432.42 crore, up 46.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 432.42 crore in September 2021 up 46.32% from Rs. 295.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.91 crore in September 2021 up 71.96% from Rs. 18.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.70 crore in September 2021 up 54.42% from Rs. 33.48 crore in September 2020.

Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2020.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 240.30 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.16% returns over the last 6 months and 163.63% over the last 12 months.