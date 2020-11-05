Greenply Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 295.53 crore, down 22.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.53 crore in September 2020 down 22.29% from Rs. 380.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.55 crore in September 2020 down 29.77% from Rs. 26.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.48 crore in September 2020 down 25.62% from Rs. 45.01 crore in September 2019.

Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.15 in September 2019.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 80.50 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.54% returns over the last 6 months and -49.75% over the last 12 months.