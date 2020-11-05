172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|greenply-ind-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-295-53-crore-down-22-29-y-o-y-6071881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Greenply Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 295.53 crore, down 22.29% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 295.53 crore in September 2020 down 22.29% from Rs. 380.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.55 crore in September 2020 down 29.77% from Rs. 26.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.48 crore in September 2020 down 25.62% from Rs. 45.01 crore in September 2019.

Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.15 in September 2019.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 80.50 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.54% returns over the last 6 months and -49.75% over the last 12 months.

Greenply Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations295.53132.71380.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations295.53132.71380.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials113.1450.96140.77
Purchase of Traded Goods51.0627.1164.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.74-7.3213.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.0631.7845.33
Depreciation5.675.116.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.1833.0070.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.68-7.9538.43
Other Income1.130.160.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.81-7.7938.57
Interest3.795.475.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.02-13.2633.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.02-13.2633.16
Tax4.46-3.206.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.55-10.0626.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.55-10.0626.73
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.00-1.21-0.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.55-11.2726.42
Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.51-0.922.15
Diluted EPS1.51-0.922.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.51-0.922.15
Diluted EPS1.51-0.922.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Greenply Ind #Greenply Industries #Miscellaneous #Results

