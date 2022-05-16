 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenply Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.55 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 448.55 crore in March 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 396.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.97 crore in March 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 28.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.64 crore in March 2022 down 3.48% from Rs. 49.36 crore in March 2021.

Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in March 2021.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 179.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -9.32% over the last 12 months.

Greenply Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 448.55 421.06 396.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 448.55 421.06 396.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 144.70 145.74 144.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 131.19 115.67 104.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.55 -3.40 -10.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.37 47.72 44.12
Depreciation 6.73 6.54 6.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.31 72.50 68.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.79 36.30 39.09
Other Income 3.11 2.70 3.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.91 38.99 42.98
Interest 2.48 2.61 3.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.42 36.38 39.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.42 36.38 39.24
Tax 9.52 9.16 10.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.91 27.22 28.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.91 27.22 28.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 2.60 -0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.97 29.82 28.64
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 2.43 2.34
Diluted EPS 2.35 2.42 2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 2.43 2.34
Diluted EPS 2.35 2.42 2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
