Greenply Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 396.70 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.70 crore in March 2021 up 15.09% from Rs. 344.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.64 crore in March 2021 up 233.2% from Rs. 21.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.36 crore in March 2021 up 58.41% from Rs. 31.16 crore in March 2020.

Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2020.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 215.50 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 93.79% returns over the last 6 months and 159.48% over the last 12 months.